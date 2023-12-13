ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 627.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 772,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.28. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

