ProVise Management Group LLC Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 2,350,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,432,531. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

