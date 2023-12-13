ProVise Management Group LLC Has $8.48 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,035,251. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

