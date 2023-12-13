ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 16.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 252.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.10. 359,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.