ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 475,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,817. The stock has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.