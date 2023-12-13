ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,787 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. 278,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

