ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 443 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,443,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,328,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,641,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,038,000 after buying an additional 112,450 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFUS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 13,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $50.55.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

