ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 62,231 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,231 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,120,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. 1,567,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.