ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 320,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $755,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 52,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 28,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,510. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $744.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

