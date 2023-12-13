Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 243.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PRU traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $102.65. 318,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,140. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prudential Financial

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.