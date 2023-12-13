Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CEOS opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
About Psykey
