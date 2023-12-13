Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CEOS opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Get Psykey alerts:

About Psykey

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.