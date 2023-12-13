Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading 10% Higher

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 180,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 452,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$22.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

