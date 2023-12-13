PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Insider Sells $1,554,037.50 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PVH opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

