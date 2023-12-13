Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Reduced by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
NYSE:FNV opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.43.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.
Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
