Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Reduced by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.43.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

