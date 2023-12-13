QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Raised by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 4.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.61. 610,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,896. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

