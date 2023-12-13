Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.88

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 43089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NX shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. State of Wyoming raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,444.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

