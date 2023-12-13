RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

