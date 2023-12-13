RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.50.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of RADCOM
RADCOM Company Profile
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RADCOM
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What is a good dividend yield?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.