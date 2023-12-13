Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,190 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

