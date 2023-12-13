Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $464.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

