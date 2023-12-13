Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFGR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

