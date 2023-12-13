Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $20.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 8.5% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $20,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

