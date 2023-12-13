Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $29.90 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 12.5% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

