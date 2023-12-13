Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $386,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,791,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.48 and its 200-day moving average is $255.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.