Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $394,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.64. The firm has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.