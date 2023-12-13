Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

