Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,127,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

