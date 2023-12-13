Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.21 and a 200-day moving average of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

