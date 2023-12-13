Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $400.15 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $400.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.84.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

