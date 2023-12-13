Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of US Foods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of US Foods by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USFD

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.