Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Sells 4,938 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

