Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000. Ventas comprises approximately 2.2% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,679.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

