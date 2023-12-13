Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

