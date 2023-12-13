RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMAX. TheStreet cut shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RE/MAX Price Performance

RMAX opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. Equities analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,971,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 126,602 shares of company stock worth $1,344,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 202.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

