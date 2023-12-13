Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 672,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 360.5 days.
Real Matters Price Performance
Real Matters stock remained flat at $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.22.
Real Matters Company Profile
