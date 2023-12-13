Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 672,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 360.5 days.

Real Matters stock remained flat at $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

