Realty Income Co. Announces Jan 24 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a jan 24 dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 238.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,665. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 86,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,613,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 234,147 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 28.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

