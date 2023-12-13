Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.04 and last traded at $128.03. Approximately 34,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 441,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -718.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.