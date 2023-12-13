Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 4,685 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $467.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $467.38. The company has a market cap of $361.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

