Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 9,846 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

