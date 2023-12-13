Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 12,060 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.05% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

