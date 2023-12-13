Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 127 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

