Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $5.32 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $304.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $304.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

