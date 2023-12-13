Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $263.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.