Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 202,700 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 166,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

