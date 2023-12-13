Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,325 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

