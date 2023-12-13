Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,349 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,145,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after acquiring an additional 910,216 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

