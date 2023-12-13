Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 72.3% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 395,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $164.66 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $164.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

