Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

