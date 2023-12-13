Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 454 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $249.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

