Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Up 7.7%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 239,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 211,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.43.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.
