Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $9.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Repay in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other Repay news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,831.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 2,124.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Repay by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the third quarter valued at $8,492,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 788,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 788,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. Repay has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.73 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

